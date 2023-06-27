G7 Master Printer Spotlight | Mittera Group – Ronkonkoma, New York

This is especially important because Mittera prides itself on the high-quality work it produces for every customer across all segments of print. Being able to maintain those standards, while speeding up the operation was a huge consideration when choosing the press. “With faster makereadies and higher speeds, we can produce more high-quality output in less time, which allows us to meet the growing demands of our clients without sacrificing quality,” Bill Douglas, GM at Mittera Group shared.

Strategic decisions have allowed Mitera to harness its ability to diversity and upgrade while assessing partnerships and new lines of business. Continued growth on the horizon is a factor of Miterra’s ability to stay nimble and focus on new opportunities, “We continue to see the commitment and dedication of our long-standing employees as they invest their time and learned talents into the new generation of leaders. It has been critical for us to provide proper training programs and career paths to enhance and uplift this culture. Without it, we would not have been able to experience the growth we have over the years,” Douglas admits. Having G7 Expert’s in-house, allows the Ronkonkoma, and other Mittera production facilities, to drive color quality from job to job, press to press, for all of their clients across these G7 Master Qualified facilities.

“Our success is not accidental, but rather the result of having a great foundation that’s built on being responsive to change,” Douglas explains. “As our industry continues to evolve, our leadership teams are actively involved with our clients and have a great presence at our physical locations. They take the time to understand our business challenges and continue to listen to our front lines by investing in critical infrastructure to help us remain competitive and optimize our daily workflows.”

“It’s important to keep moving forward in any industry, as staying the same means going backwards,” he concludes.

Read the full article by Toni McQuilken at Printing Impressions.

Learn more about the global G7 print standard, and how you can become a G7 Expert and G7 Master Qualified printer to leverage efficiency and consistency across all four+ color print at www.idealliance.org