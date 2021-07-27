G7 Expert Training & Certification with Mark Bohan

About Dr. Mark Bohan

Dr. Mark Bohan is Director Color Solutions and is instrumental the color strategy for Konica Minolta. He has 30 years of experience on print operations, color, optimization of production workflow, emerging trends, the application of print technologies and their business impact. He has carried out fundamental research, implemented new technologies, aided in their development and evaluated their effectiveness. He serves on national and international standards committees for graphic communication and is involved in their development and is member of many industrial boards.