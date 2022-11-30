Fujifilm Business Solutions Corp., Achieves Idealliance Digital Press System Certification for the Revoria Press PC1120 with Revoria Flow Press PC21

Idealliance announces certification for Fujifilm’s Revoria Press PC1120 with Revoria Flow Press PC21.

The Fujifilm Revoria Press PC1120 with Revoria Flow PC21 digital front end has achieved certification by Idealliance, through its extensive independent, third-party verification, as a digital press (digital print engine & front end) capable of output requirements specified in ISO 12647-8, ISO 15311,and ISO 15339.

While the market for digital production printing is large and established, international standards for printing and process control using digital presses are still being developed. Digital press technology has been advancing steadily over the last two decades and has now reached a level of maturity and stability; digital presses are no longer a “moving target” and it is now appropriate to determine

realistic certification procedures and tolerances. There is the urgent need for independent system

verification and certification. Certification serves to safeguard the customer and assist suppliers in

improving their technologies. Certification processes enhance our understanding and application of

digital printing which creates and grows opportunities for everybody in digital production printing –

that is the spirit in which this certification process is offered to the community.