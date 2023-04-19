FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. Achieves Idealliance Digital Press System Certification for the Revoria Press PC1120 with Revoria Flow PC21

Idealliance announces certification for FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s Revoria Press PC1120 with Revoria Flow Press PC21.

Idealliance announces it has certified FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s Revoria Press PC1120 with Revoria Flow PC21 digital front end as a digital press (digital print engine & front end) system capable of output requirements specified in ISO 12647-8, ISO 15311, and ISO 15339, through its extensive independent, third-party verification.

The Idealliance certification signifies that Revoria Press PC1120 paired with the Revoria Flow PC21 has been recognized by the graphic communications and print industry as a class-leading digital press. Materials printed using the Revoria Press PC1120 with the Revoria Flow PC21 will achieve the absolute highest quality match across color fidelity according to international standards, in areas of color, print properties, and print production.

The Idealliance Digital Press Certification is given to the digital presses that meet or exceed established industry tolerances for excellence in the areas of Colorimetric Accuracy, Uniformity, Repeatability, Durability, and Registration. The certification program considers the entire press system, including the digital front-end, print engine, and paper.