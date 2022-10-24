EFI Achieves Idealliance Digital Press System Certification for the Xerox EX C9065/C9070 & EX-i C9065/C9070 Print Server Powered by Fiery v2.0

Idealliance announces certification Xerox EX C9065/C9070 & EX-i C9065/C9070 Print Server Powered by Fiery v2.0 as a Certified Digital Press System.

The new Xerox EX C9065/C9070 and the EX-i C9065/C9070 Print Servers, Powered by Fiery v2.0 have achieved certification by Idealliance, through its extensive independent, third-party verification, as a digital press (digital print engine & front end) capable of output requirements specified in ISO 12647-8, ISO 15311,and ISO 15339.

While the market for digital production printing is large and established, international standards for printing and process control using digital presses are still being developed. Digital press technology has been advancing steadily over the last two decades and has now reached a level of maturity and stability; digital presses are no longer a “moving target” and it is now appropriate to determine

realistic certification procedures and tolerances. There is the urgent need for independent system

verification and certification. Certification serves to safeguard the customer and assist suppliers in

improving their technologies. Certification processes enhance our understanding and application of

digital printing which creates and grows opportunities for everybody in digital production printing –

that is the spirit in which this certification process is offered to the community.

Recognition by the graphic communications and print industry as a class leading digital press with Idealliance certification mean Xerox EX C9065/C9070 and the EX-i C9065/C9070 have been verified by the most credible global organizations in the printing industry. So any printed product will achieve the absolute highest quality match across color fidelity according to international standards, in areas of color, print properties and print production. The program considers the entire press system, including the digital front-end, print engine, and paper. Idealliance certifies that the following digital press systems meet or exceed established industry tolerances for excellence in the areas of Colorimetric Accuracy, Uniformity, Repeatability, Durability, and Registration, and are therefore officially awarded Idealliance Digital Press Certification

Learn more about the Xerox EX C9065/C9070 & EX-i C9065/C9070 Print Server Powered by Fiery v2.0 and other certified Digtal Presses here. Idealliance also maintains an Application Data Sheet (ADS) for all certified systems to support users with learning how these systems meet their requirements for accurate color representation and soft proofing in their creative, design, and print workflows.

Images courtesy of Xerox & EFI