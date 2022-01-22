fbpx

COLOR22 / Color. Focused. Leading Idealliance® Standards Featured Across 3 Days of In-Depth Industry Insight

COLOR22 / Color. Focused.

Is achieving accurate and consistent color every time important to you? Color is the common link that crosses over every step the process, from design to print. COLOR22 will feature 25+ dynamic sessions presented by top color experts that will help you take your color skills and knowledge to a whole new level!

COLOR22 attracts a diverse community, all involved with color reproduction throughout the supply chain. Attending COLOR22, you’ll find:

  • Apparel decorators
  • Brand owners and managers
  • Designers and creative directors
  • Commercial printers
  • Label and packaging printers
  • In-plant printers
  • Photographers
  • Screen printers
  • Wide-format printers
  • Anyone who needs to produce color accurately and consistently

 

