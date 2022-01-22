COLOR22 / Color. Focused. Leading Idealliance® Standards Featured Across 3 Days of In-Depth Industry Insight
COLOR22 / Color. Focused.
Is achieving accurate and consistent color every time important to you? Color is the common link that crosses over every step the process, from design to print. COLOR22 will feature 25+ dynamic sessions presented by top color experts that will help you take your color skills and knowledge to a whole new level!
COLOR22 attracts a diverse community, all involved with color reproduction throughout the supply chain. Attending COLOR22, you’ll find:
- Apparel decorators
- Brand owners and managers
- Designers and creative directors
- Commercial printers
- Label and packaging printers
- In-plant printers
- Photographers
- Screen printers
- Wide-format printers
- Anyone who needs to produce color accurately and consistently
Discount available for PRUA & Idealliance members and students/educators