Replay* Open Forum Q&A: Improving & Unlocking Color in 2021

About the Print Properties Committee (PPC)

The Print Properties Committee (PPC) is a diverse group of leading color scientists and developers, manufacturers, printer service providers and end users that for forty years have been defining color standards and workflows. What is on the horizon that you should be aware of and planning for in 2021?

The Idealliance Print Properties Committee works on initiatives to help better the graphic communications industry. The Committee has been at the core of key developments in color with an alphabet soup defining how you print today—and tomorrow: