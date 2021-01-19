PRINTING United Alliance and Idealliance Announce Intent to Merge

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Fairfax, Va. and Alexandria, Va. — PRINTING United Alliance and Idealliance today announce the intent to merge the two organizations. The board of directors at each company have unanimously voted in favor of the merger. Last year, SGIA and PIA officially merged to become PRINTING United Alliance, the largest, most comprehensive printing and graphic arts association in the country. This new venture with Idealliance will further support the association’s investment into the long-term success and fortitude of the industry.

“Over the past few years, PRINTING United Alliance has focused on bringing those efforts and institutions that are having the greatest impact in printing together under one roof,” said Ford Bowers, CEO, PRINTING United Alliance. “We are excited that Idealliance may join us as the preeminent standards, training, and educational association in our industry. Our media outlets and reach into various printing segments, the many events we conduct, including the PRINTING United Expo, and membership of more than 6,000 companies will all serve to strengthen and expand the work of Idealliance as an ‘association within an association,’ both domestically and internationally, and through its mission will continue to help our industry thrive.”

“Idealliance is renowned as a leader in certifying and training color management professionals around the world,” said Dick Ryan, CEO, Idealliance. “To continue moving Idealliance’s programming forward, this merger will provide significant growth opportunities through PRINTING United Alliance’s robust platforms and aligns with many of the association’s current offerings and strategies for success. In partnership with PRINTING United Alliance, we aim to provide global standardization, training, and certification programs for the printing and packaging supply chain to all graphic communications professionals. This partnership will allow us to expand efforts into new markets to train and certify professionals, processes, and systems around the globe. Together, we seek to serve the printing and packaging industry better than ever before.”

The proposed merger of the two organizations will be finalized on March 1, following consideration by Idealliance members at a meeting of active members on January 28, in accordance with Idealliance bylaws. Further information and details will be forthcoming.

About Idealliance

Idealliance is a transformational industry association for print and packaging, working with brand owners, content and media creators, agencies, designers, material suppliers, OEMs, technology developers, and service providers around the world. We serve the graphic communication industry by creating superior industry training and certification programs, developing professional standards and specifications, and redefining workflows for the entire print and packaging supply chain.

About PRINTING United Alliance

PRINTING United Alliance is the new entity borne of the merger between Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) and Printing Industries of America (PIA). In a milestone in the printing industry, SGIA and PIA officially combined in 2020 to create the largest, most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the United States.

Members now have unparalleled access to preeminent education, training, workshops, events, research, government and legislative representation, safety, and environmental sustainability guidance, as well as resources from the leading media company in the industry – NAPCO Media.

PRINTING United Alliance produces the PRINTING United Expo, the most influential days in printing. The expansive display of technology and supplies, education, programming, and services are showcased to the industry at large, and represents all market segments in one easily accessed place. In 2020, PRINTING United introduced the PRINTING United Digital Experience. For more information, visit PRINTINGUnited.com.