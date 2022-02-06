Most Popular GAMUT Podcast Episodes from 2020
Listen to the most popular GAMUT Podcast episodes from 2020 below:
1: Episode 59—The State of Graphic Arts Standards Developments—Part I
2: Episode 60—The State of Graphic Arts Standards Developments—Part II
In these episodes, our guest Ray Cheydleur discusses the current state of specifications and standards, the development of standards and why it matters to the global print and packaging supply chain, including: ISO 12647-2; CxF/X4 (ISO 17972-4); ECG; and the IT8.7/5 characterization chart.
3: Episode 65—The Color Genius of ColorLogic
In this episode our guests Barbara Braun-Metz and Thorsten Braun discuss current innovations in color transformation algorithms, automation, and standardizing Extended Color Gamut printing.
4: Episode 62—Raising the Bar in Color Measurement
In this episode our guest Jay Kelbley discusses the growth in new printing materials like textiles, glass, backlit displays, and how the new family of i1Pro 3 products support them.
5: Episode 64—Google’s Marco Ugolini – A Journey from the Dark Room to Perfecting Brand Color in the Digital Age
In this episode our guest Marco Ugolini discusses the digital transformation of brand photography in advertising, print, and packaging.
GAMUT is produced and published by Idealliance. Become a member of Idealliance and transform the way you work—forever.
Learn more about Idealliance Certification Programs such as: G7®, BrandQ®, Color Management Professional® and Print Planning & Estimating Professional®.
REPLAY of Live Q&A
- A new wide gamut color space. The past few months were spent in final testing, and users reported good results. This color space can be used an input profile for print, a translation space for image transformation, as well as a saturation booster. Adopters such as those using digital print, wide format print, and wide gamut print spaces will find it easy to use and be able to maintain the full gamut of their devices while keeping G7 characteristics.
- Revisions to the Idealliance ECG (Expanded Color Gamut) kit. The ECG kit is designed for use with 7 color printing. The new kit will have ECG chart subsets, complete test forms and test elements, SCTV ramps, and revised instructions. The revised kit will be issued at the end of December. Our second part of the project, which is to create a 7-color characterization and print condition is currently under way.
- Update to our “Dealing with metamerism failure” kit. This kit contains the key to working with OBA, lighting and press to proof match, and will be updated in December.
- Possible solutions to a long-reported issue with profiles not working on substrates with high levels of OBAs.
- Production verification for digital print. This project deals with tolerances for live production and will be discussed at our December meeting.
- And get in the know on projects in early stages such as spot colors, using CRPC’s with RIPs, and a research study on the use of G7 and CMS together.
Improving & Unlocking Color in 2021: 6 New Developments in Less than 30 Minutes (On-Demand Webinar)
Presented by Ron Ellis, Chair of Idealliance Print Properties Committee
Take less than 30 minutes to get an update on the color management developments around the corner that will impact your workflows in 2021 for brands and print buyers, print services providers, and manufacturers and technology partners. Our focus is what you will need to know for 2021 with an update on other leading edge developments for you in the next 18 months.
On-demand Webinar
Watch this webinar to learn what we are working on, and how you can put these ideas and initiatives into action.
About the Print Properties Committee (PPC)
The Print Properties Committee (PPC) is a diverse group of leading color scientists and developers, manufacturers, printer service providers and end users that for forty years have been defining color standards and workflows. What is on the horizon that you should be aware of and planning for in 2021?
The Idealliance Print Properties Committee works on initiatives to help better the graphic communications industry. The Committee has been at the core of key developments in color with an alphabet soup defining how you print today—and tomorrow:
- GRACoL® 2013
- SCTV
- XCMYK
- ECG 7 Color targets
- and many other tools widely used across the industry.
How to Join
Membership on the PPC Working group is open only to Idealliance members. (Join Idealliance here.) Join the PPC by emailing your request to join to ppc@idealliance.org.
The monthly GAMUT Webinar has a focus on how technology can be used today to enhance customer satisfaction in your business. It is one of many membership programs and services Idealliance offers to help you stay ahead of technology developments.