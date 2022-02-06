Most Popular GAMUT Podcast Episodes from 2020

Listen to the most popular GAMUT Podcast episodes from 2020 below:

1: Episode 59—The State of Graphic Arts Standards Developments—Part I

2: Episode 60—The State of Graphic Arts Standards Developments—Part II

In these episodes, our guest Ray Cheydleur discusses the current state of specifications and standards, the development of standards and why it matters to the global print and packaging supply chain, including: ISO 12647-2; CxF/X4 (ISO 17972-4); ECG; and the IT8.7/5 characterization chart.

3: Episode 65—The Color Genius of ColorLogic

In this episode our guests Barbara Braun-Metz and Thorsten Braun discuss current innovations in color transformation algorithms, automation, and standardizing Extended Color Gamut printing.

4: Episode 62—Raising the Bar in Color Measurement

In this episode our guest Jay Kelbley discusses the growth in new printing materials like textiles, glass, backlit displays, and how the new family of i1Pro 3 products support them.

5: Episode 64—Google’s Marco Ugolini – A Journey from the Dark Room to Perfecting Brand Color in the Digital Age

In this episode our guest Marco Ugolini discusses the digital transformation of brand photography in advertising, print, and packaging.

