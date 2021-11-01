fbpx

WEBINAR

Controlling Color on Textiles with Direct to Garment

Register for this Webinar on November 18th.

With Special Insight from Nazdar’s, the First Facility to Earn G7 Master Qualification on Direct to Garment Printing

Join us live for a conversation about navigating color management across textiles with Direct to Garment, and How Nazdar supports clients with G7 based color management and process control to align their print production output across various 4+ color print technology. Learn more at this upcoming webinar!

DETAILS

Day: November 18, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Online, via Webinar

